The Hunter needs to preserve its identity and take the benefits of growth as the population centre of NSW spreads between Wollongong and the Hunter

By Editorial
December 12 2022 - 8:30am
Newcastle and the Hunter, part of the 'Six Cities' vision.

IN the latest iteration of the NSW government's "big picture" planning processes, the Greater Cities Commission has begun to envisage the "megatropolis" from Wollongong through Sydney to Newcastle as a "six cities" project that can be optimised to provide the best standard of living for everyone within its limits.

