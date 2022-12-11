Nugget proves golden find for Australian Bloodstock

Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock believe import Nugget is a group 1 horse in the making and he showed he was on the right track with a gritty win at Randwick on Saturday.
The Great Britain gelding, which was favourite for the $2 million The Ingham on Saturday at Randwick before not gaining a start, made it back-to-back city wins in the benchmark 88 handicap (1600m).
Carrying 61 kilograms after apprentice Zac Lloyd's two-kilogram claim, Nugget ($1.75 favourite) raced on the fence behind leader Steely before being pushed through a narrow inside run at the 300m mark.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained six-year-old hit the lead at the 200m but then had to withstand a fightback from Steely to win by a neck.
"It was a bit hairy for a couple of seconds," Lloyd told Sky Racing. "The race was kind of run against him. He's a European horse and loves a good tempo, and I think they knew that, so they tried to go as steady as possible, but he was absolutely cantering.
"I just waited for the run, and once Tyler [Schiller] shifted a bit [on Steely], I was lucky enough I had the horse that could explode through. He's a very, very nice horse and I'm sure he's on to better things."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
