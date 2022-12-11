Upwards of 12,000 people attended the annual Lake Mac Carols on Sunday evening.
The event, held at Speers Point Park, featured performers, roving entertainment, food stalls, kids' craft and a photo booth.
A special visit from Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves of the North Pole had the crowd cheering, along with the singing of some festive favourites.
Check out all of the photos from the event in the gallery above.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.