Upwards of 12,000 people are anticipated to attend the annual Lake Mac Carols on Sunday evening.
The event, held at Speers Point Park, will feature performers, roving entertainment, food stalls, kids' craft and a photo booth.
A special visit from Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves of the North Pole is also on the cards, along with the singing of some festive favourites.
