Coal and gas price cap is a political stunt

Further, we have a new children's play area at Fishing Point in the park between Alkrington Avenue and Carlisle Row. Public toilets and a lot of landscaping, and featured in the press as a marvellous addition to the area. However, there is absolutely no cover offered, either over the play area nor anywhere else in the park. Seemingly, LMCC is not worried about skin cancers and dehydration. Another play area in the Stilling Street park at Rathmines also lacks a cover. And further, the Newcastle Herald reports that LMCC has deferred yet again a decision on the $28 million upgrade of its swimming pools: "councillors will return to the issue after a workshop". Les Lazarus, who initially opened a private pool at The Junction, then later at Toronto which has been upgraded by LMCC, started babies floating in his pools before they reached 12 months of age. Surely he would turn in his grave if he knew of the disdain exhibited by LMCC in its lack of urgency with upgrading 'learn to swim' facilities.