Daylan Poore sentenced for assaulting COVID-positive father in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 12 2022 - 10:30am
The man was sentenced in Tamworth court for assaulting his father in August in Tamworth. File picture

REGIONAL NEWS: A COURT has heard a fight broke out between a father and son in Tamworth after the COVID-positive older man refused to hand over his test for his son to get out of work.

