Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Zatopek three-peat only part of the picture for Merewether athlete Rose Davies

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 12 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether athlete Rose Davies. Picture by Josh Callinan

MEREWETHER athlete Rose Davies has her sights set on Zatopek for more reasons than one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.