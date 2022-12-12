Newcastle Herald
Is it good to have two dogs? Dog Rescue Newcastle volunteers give the thumbs up

By Damon Cronshaw
December 13 2022 - 9:00am
Dog Rescue Newcastle members provided these photos of dog pairs, and a couple of packs of four, while urging those with the capacity to consider a second dog. Visit the organisation's social media or website to check out dogs available for adoption.

Dogs are social animals by nature, Dog Rescue Newcastle volunteer Jillian Kerr says.

