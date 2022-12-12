Dogs are social animals by nature, Dog Rescue Newcastle volunteer Jillian Kerr says.
"They love being part of a household, but when you're all at work and the kids are at school, they can become extremely lonely. For some dogs, this will set up a chain of negative behaviours from their separation anxiety," Jillian said.
So why should people consider getting a second dog? Well, dogs love company.
"If you can afford a second dog, it's a discussion that needs to be had. If dogs have another dog to play with, they may be less likely to dig, bark and react to neighbourhood noises," Jillian said.
"They may exercise each other, doing zoomies around the yard. Younger dogs often learn from older dogs. They can actually toilet train your new dog, teach them to walk nicely on lead, fetch balls and pretty much everything else you've invested in teaching your dog."
A second dog can help with important social skills and reduce anxiety.
"Often dogs will form incredible bonds that give them comfort," she said.
"Many problems, though not all, can be solved by adopting a second furbaby. Talk to your vet or trainer first, as in rare cases another dog can exacerbate a problem.
"But if you can afford it and it's the right solution, you'll not only be helping your beloved pet but potentially save a deserving dog from death row."
It's worth having a good look at Dog Rescue Newcastle's social media pages.
"Pounds are full and dogs are being euthanised in record numbers, so it's never been a better time to consider adding to your family," Jillian said. "Rescue dogs make great pets. As a rescue dog has usually been in a home with a foster carer, its personality will have been assessed and you can usually arrange a meet and greet before committing to ensure it's a good match."
Many years ago, Jillian adopted a stray from the pound who she thought would be good for her retired parents.
"I learnt a valuable lesson about multi-dog households. In just three short days, Tassie caused thousands of dollars worth of destruction.
"I reluctantly took her home to join my pack and, from the moment she came to live with us, she was absolutely perfect. I became a passionate advocate for multi-dog households."
Jillian asked some other Dog Rescue Newcastle members to share thoughts and photos on why two dogs are better than one.
Anne Williams: "Sharing is caring."
Lauren Baker: "Dogs are pack animals. They seek comfort, reassurance and direction from each other."
Amie Darwen: "Someone to help lead the way when the other is blind and for comfort when they can't see."
Verity Fannin Chappell: "Cuddles on the lounge." Kate Gray: "Synchronised sleeping."
Kellye Bridge: "Because one is just never enough." Richelle Borham: "Dynamic duo. What is yin without yang? Perfect Pairing."
Ron Patron: "But you really need four."
The dog chasing the postman has long been a Hollywood comedy theme, but it really is no laughing matter.
Almost 1000 Australia Post workers have been attacked by household dogs over the past five months. The postal service urged owners to secure their dog. Or two dogs!
