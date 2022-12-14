Generational powerhouse behind Tasmania's Pooley Wines

IN 1985 a British migrant couple planted seven rows of pinot noir and 10 rows of riesling vines at their 16-hectare retirement farm on the banks of the Coal River in Tasmania.
Wine grapes were a mere sideline for Denis and Margaret Pooley, who had migrated to Tasmania in 1953 with their three young daughters and son John.
Seventy years on, however, those few inaugural vines have miraculously led Pooley Wines to become 2023 Australian Winery of the Year in the Halliday Wine Companion awards.
A toss of a coin between Australia and Canada led the Pooleys to settle in Hobart, where Denis in 1967 set up an automobile firm with son John.
Denis and Margaret's love of wine prompted the 1985 vine plantings on their Cooinda Vale farm in Campania area, 25 km north-east of Hobart.
Along with son John and his wife Libby, the couple found the once-trifling half-hectare vineyard produced extraordinary wines and saw the Cooinda Vale plantings boosted to 12 hectares and a winery built.
Denis cared for his much-loved vineyard up to his death in 1994, after which his vision was furthered in 2003 by Margaret, John, Libby and their family when they acquired the Belmont vineyard and 1830s convict-built Georgian home at Richmond.
They renamed it Butcher's Hill and upgraded it to six hectares and sited the Pooley cellar door in the estate's historic sandstone coachhouse and barn.
Third-generation Pooleys Matthew and Anna have key family firm roles. From school Matthew won a Geelong Marcus Oldham College farm management diploma and returned to Tasmania in 1994 to spend the next 30 years building up Pooley Wines. From the age of eight Anna was beguiled by her vigneron grandparents and after school moved to South Australia to become a graduate winemaker in 2003. From there came winemaking in the Barossa and elsewhere in South Australia and then in Austria and Italy.
After that it was back home to make Treasury Estate's Tasmanian brands and in 2010 to win the Wine Society Australian Young Winemaker of the Year award.
The icing on the cake came in 2013 when she was appointed Pooley winemaker, with her husband Justin Bubb as deputy - forming with Matthew and vineyard manager Hannah McKay the team Wine Companion declared "produces the pinnacle of Australian pinot noir, chardonnay and riesling" with wines "intricately engineered to heighten sense of place and crafted with intuition and talent".
WITH other Pooley wines, this fine Pooley 2022 Riesling is at the Richmond Road, Richmond cellar door and on pooleywines.com.au. It is light gold and has honeysuckle scents and crisp ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. Lime, apple peel, mineral and subtle honey and toast show on the middle palate and the finish has slatey acid.
PRICE: $45.
DRINK WITH: seared scallops.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5 stars (of of 6)
THIS "prime cut" Tasmanian Coal River Valley Pooley 2021 Butcher's Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir has 13.5% alcohol and scents of violets and shines bright garnet in the glass. The front palate brings in ripe raspberry flavour, the middle palate has cherry, bramble jelly, spice and supple savoury oak displays at the finish.
PRICE: $75.
DRINK WITH: roast duck in red currant sauce.
AGEING: 10 years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
FROM the foundation Pooley vineyard, the Pooley 2021 Cooinda Vale Vineyard Chardonnay is multi-faceted with green-tinted straw hues and has ginger and crushed almond aromas and vibrant golden peach front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows fig, guava, marzipan and cashew oak characters and a finish of flinty acid.
PRICE: $75.
DRINK WITH: prawn and whitebait fritters.
AGEING: nine years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
