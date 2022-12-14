Generational powerhouse behind Tasmania's Pooley Wines

Third-generation Pooleys Matthew and Anna have key family firm roles. From school Matthew won a Geelong Marcus Oldham College farm management diploma and returned to Tasmania in 1994 to spend the next 30 years building up Pooley Wines. From the age of eight Anna was beguiled by her vigneron grandparents and after school moved to South Australia to become a graduate winemaker in 2003. From there came winemaking in the Barossa and elsewhere in South Australia and then in Austria and Italy.