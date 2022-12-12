TWELVE months ago Jason Sangha wasn't even playing Big Bash League.
On the sidelines for two full seasons, Sangha made the most of his recall during 2021-22 by making 445 runs and finishing as one of the tournament's leading scorers.
Now the 23-year-old Novocastrian won't just be simply lining up for the Sydney Thunder, he'll be leading them out as captain.
And his recent appointment comes amid somewhat controversial circumstances, with Australian representative and Thunder recruit David Warner withdrawing his application to have a lifetime leadership ban overturned.
Regardless of the surrounding drama which has played out the last couple of weeks, Sangha's No.1 goal remains the same - a BBL title for the Thunder.
"I guess this year there's probably a bit more added focus on making sure I do my part to try and win that trophy and bring it back to western Sydney," Sangha told the Newcastle Herald.
"I know how important that is for a lot of our players and it's been a while since we won a tournament [2015-2016], so that's absolutely the most important goal. I'd take less runs and whatever else to make sure we win the trophy."
The Thunder open their BBL campaign with four matches in the space of eight days - starting with the Melbourne Stars in Canberra on Tuesday (7:15pm), followed by hosting the Strikers at Sydney Showground on Friday and then visiting both Melbourne (Renegades on Sunday) and Adelaide (Strikers on December 20).
Sangha feels confident in the squad assembled by the Thunder despite the losses of Sam Billings and Usman Khawaja to the Brisbane Heat.
T20 World Cup winner Alex Hales, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, Pakistan's Usman Qadir and Afghanistan left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi all add international fire-power to the Thunder's roster but availability presents an issue.
Warner also won't arrive until next month after his Test commitments, with the Aussies hosting South Africa in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
"I'm very excited, and I know every team will say they've got a good roster and they're a chance of winning it, but what I really like about this year is that we have the same core group of players who are obviously more experienced now and had that exposure," Sangha said.
"Throw in the likes of World Cup winner Alex Hales, World Cup players Usman Qadir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rilee Roosouw and lastly, but not least, David Warner, we've got a strong, dynamic team.
"I'm looking forward to how we blend all this together and hopefully make it a really good tournament."
Sangha arrives with a combined 311 runs at an average of 22.21 for NSW this season. The Blues have won just once from 11 outings, sitting last on the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup ladders.
He hopes the T20 break might help refresh the playing group for the second half of the domestic campaign after Christmas.
"I think just naturally playing in different teams, a completely different format and a different competition allows you to switch off and be in a different zone," Sangha said.
"Obviously it's not the start we would have liked at NSW, but this might be something good for us. A chance to go our separate ways with BBL clubs and free up a little bit.
"Then come together at the back end of the season for NSW and regroup, regather. Maybe this is just what the team needs."
Newcastle leg-spinner Toby Gray was named in the Thunder's 15-man squad on Monday, meaning he's in contention to play the season opener against the Stars at Manuka Oval.
"I know how hard Toby's worked and I've got a lot of time for him," Sangha said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
