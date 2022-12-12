Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Leia Puxty left craving more after A-League Women starting debut with Newcastle Jets against Melbourne City at Casey Fields on December 11, 2022

By Renee Valentine
Updated December 12 2022 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leia Puxty gave a good account of herself against Melbourne City on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

It was a tough day at the office for Newcastle in Melbourne on Saturday, but not even a four-goal defeat could wipe the smile off Leia Puxty's face.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.