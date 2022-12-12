While the Jets made a stunning return to A-League action on Sunday, Newcastle collected an unprecedented fourth straight NSW Country Championships cricket crown.
Both were thrilling victories over arch rivals Central Coast.
Jets coach Arthur Papas promised to put his players through a gruelling training program during the four-week World Cup hiatus so Newcastle could hit the ground running in the second phase of A-League.
And that is exactly what they did, taking an early lead then fighting back to take the three points in a 2-1 win after the Mariners had levelled the F3 derby.
Can they now continue the momentum through a busy Christmas period?
Unfortunately, Newcastle could not make it two A-League wins from the weekend with their women's side sustaining a hefty 5-1 defeat at the hands of competition heavyweights Melbourne City in Melbourne.
Jets coach Ash Wilson was left somewhat at a loss herself after the match. Newcastle produced one of their best performances of the season but had nothing to show for it.
They created more scoring opportunities than their counterparts and had more shots on target but needed to be ruthless with their chances. City were, and that was the difference.
Newcastle secured a record fourth straight NSW Country Championships crown when they beat Central Coast in a down-to-the-wire final at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
Newcastle finished 7-280 from 49.3 overs in reply to Central Coast's 9-279, which included a century to man-of-the-match Callum Rainger (100).
On Saturday in Newcastle District Cricket Association first grade, Newcastle City closed in on first-innings points in their two-day battle with Toronto while Hamilton-Wickham skipper Ben Balcomb scored his second century of the season.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
