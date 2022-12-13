Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Civic Theatre
Things of Stone and Wood, with Patrick McMahon - Lizotte's
Age Of Emergence, Fountain Of Euthenasia, Russian Novel - Hamilton Station Hotel
Glenn Shorrock, with Patrick McMahon - Lizotte's
Crucial Times, HYMMNN, Laura Panic - Hamilton Station Hotel
Mall Grab, with Speed, Downside, C.R.T.B, Mauler, Claire O'Brien, ANIKA - Cambridge Hotel
Midway, with Sitting Down, Stoney Dubs - Novotone
Diesel, with Melody Moko - Lizotte's
Coconut Cream - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Bad Time Boys, William John Jnr - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Killers (USA), with Alex Cameron, Jack Ladder - Hope Estate
The Wandering, with Repriever, Vex, Russian Novel - Cambridge Hotel
The Witching Hour, The Look - The Gal
Daydreaming with Oots, Denim, Lucas Boston - Newcastle Hotel
Who is Arcadia, Greuvement, Laurie Powis, Jun Wan, TIKABOX, Tropics, Funksei, Costan, Just Shai, Josh Wilkinson - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Glam! Bam! Thank You Ma'am - Qirkz in the Hunter
Boo Seeka - Royal Hotel Dudley
Simple Stone,G.A.G., Nascent - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Voice Studio Juniors In Concert - Lizotte's
Kirklandd, with Lamphead, Georgie Winchester - Cambridge
