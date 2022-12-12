Danielle's friend found guilty of her murder, jury still deliberating on co-accused

Carol Marie McHenry, once a close friend of Danielle Easey, has been found guilty of murder over the 29-year-old mother's brutal death, a jury left with no doubt she was responsible for stabbing and beating Ms Easey at a home at Narara before her body was dumped in Cockle Creek.
But, as of midday on Monday, the jury is still deliberating and have not reached a verdict in relation to McHenry's ex-partner and co-accused, Justin Kent Dilosa.
The pair had pleaded not guilty to murder and have been facing a trial in NSW Supreme accused of killing Ms Easey at a house in Reeves Street, Narara in August, 2019.
The former couple pointed the finger at each other, both claiming they were asleep when the other stabbed and beat Ms Easey with a hammer.
McHenry had pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder, while Mr Dilosa has admitted to wrapping Ms Easey's body in black plastic and a doona and dumping it in the creek at Killingworth.
Mr Dilosa gave evidence during the trial, denying murdering Ms Easey and claiming that McHenry confessed to him. He said he covered up the murder and dumped Ms Easey's body to protect McHenry.
McHenry had also admitted to defrauding Ms Easey's mother by posing as her dead friend on Facebook messenger in the days after her grizzly murder and asking for money.
McHenry will be sentenced in April next year. Dilosa remains on trial until the jury reaches a verdict.
More to come.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
