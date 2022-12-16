Unisson working side by side to support your future Advertising Feature

Get out of your comfort zone and explore the hidden gems of beautiful Lake Macquarie in CoastXP's new Lake Cruise & Nature Walk. Pictures supplied.

For a memorable and fun half-day experience on Lake Macquarie this summer try CoastXP's new Lake Cruise & Nature Walk.

Setting off from Pelican foreshore in a custom-built adventure boat, cruise the bays, beaches and islands of lovely Lake Mac before alighting at Wangi Peninsula for a guided bushwalk through the Lake Macquarie State Conservation Area.

Along the way enjoy informative commentary about the features, history and stories of the largest saltwater lake in the southern hemisphere from CoastXP's award-winning national park eco-operators. Then kick back for a catered picnic lunch at beautiful Dobell Park at Wangi as you contemplate the serenity before setting sail back to base at Pelican.

"It really is a beautiful way to immerse yourself in the area for a couple of relaxing and not too strenuous hours," CoastXP spokesperson Dominic May said.

"We've been operating guided bushwalks at the Wallarah National Park in Caves beach as part of our coastal tours and were always wishing to one day pair a bushwalk with our adventure boat experience."

Starting and finishing at Pelican, the tour threads its way through Swansea Channel, past Swan Bay and the Swansea sand islands before heading out into the open water of the lake tracing the geographically varied shoreline north to Green Point, Valentine and Eleebana.

"We do a big loop round the northern part of the lake past Warners Bay and then west to Speers Point before pulling into Catalina Bay at Rathmines where we talk on the World War II history of the Catalina base that operated there for many years.

"Then we stop at Wangi and do a 2km guided bushwalk through the Lake Macquarie State Conservation Area, which is managed by national parks.

"It's a leisurely walk, and as we go we talk about the native animals and what you can see, touching on the history of Wangi, the ferries, the WWII anti-aircraft command centre and local indigenous history and culture.

"The conservation area provides some great vantage points to look out across the lake towards Pulbah Island.

"We then get back on the boat and head to Dobell Park for a catered picnic lunch provided by the Picnique Collective featuring a mix of sweet and savoury items and fruit."

CoastXP's Lake Cruise & Nature Walk operates on weekends between November and May.