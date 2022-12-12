Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle releases draft strategy for feedback on future of Supercars Newcastle 500

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle 500 in 2019. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Residents, business people and industry groups will be invited to have their say on the future of the Newcastle 500 under a proposed consultation strategy prepared for the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.