Art Mania studio at Wallsend a 'big, happy place' for everyone

On the morning I first walked into Art Mania, it became obvious that Madigan has achieved just that. There were 20 or so artisans too immersed in their work to even look up from their tables. Teachers and support staff happily buzzed about, too busy to notice a newcomer. Out the back of the warehouse, past mosaics and mannequins, a huge ceramics studio displayed shelves of students' creations beside a set of working kilns. Amid a jungle of plants, the studio's marketing director, Lyn Singer, showed me a new demountable workshop being fitted for even more artistic activities.

