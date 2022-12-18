Art Mania studio at Wallsend a 'big, happy place' for everyone

Occasionally you walk into a space and can immediately feel its energy and warmth. It's an atmosphere that the people inside it generate and then cultivate themselves.
I may as well just come out and say it.
It's a vibe.
Art Mania Studios in Wallsend is one of those places. Like a precious secret, valued and protected by those who share it, this community arts centre has been hidden away in Wallsend for 14 years. For the past seven of those, it's supported hundreds of locals by offering arts courses from a big and colourful rustic warehouse space that hums with creative and therapeutic purpose.
But it wasn't always this way.
Fee Madigan, the founder and creative director of Art Mania, didn't start out as the dynamic local visionary that I met earlier this month. There was a time when her own health needed the unique tincture of art, therapy and human connection.
Whatever respite from her challenges a corporate job in the Northern Territory fell short of providing, she found what she needed here in Newcastle. In a rundown old industrial workshop in Wallsend, and then a larger one directly across the road, a concept started to mature into shape.
"I needed alternative accommodation when I first moved down here," Madigan says.
"I rented the first warehouse for $300 a week. It was a hard slog. My background is in community development and drug and alcohol counselling, so for the first few years I ran programs alongside disability sectors and the disadvantaged.
"Then when the larger space became available it was my Mum who encouraged me to expand. 'Take it and make it fly', she said."
On the morning I first walked into Art Mania, it became obvious that Madigan has achieved just that. There were 20 or so artisans too immersed in their work to even look up from their tables. Teachers and support staff happily buzzed about, too busy to notice a newcomer. Out the back of the warehouse, past mosaics and mannequins, a huge ceramics studio displayed shelves of students' creations beside a set of working kilns. Amid a jungle of plants, the studio's marketing director, Lyn Singer, showed me a new demountable workshop being fitted for even more artistic activities.
"We are thinking about hosting kids' parties in there," she told me with a smile.
On the other side of the warehouse sat Irene Prusko. The mosaics teacher, who is deaf (Auslan sign language speaking), was hosting her regular class of students. Prusko told me that her parents, from Russia and Poland, never learned to speak English. They certainly didn't learn how to use Australian Sign Language. The welcoming acceptance that Art Mania now offers her was often lacking in the past. Not only has she found her artistic calling, Prusko is sharing her wisdom with those she teaches.
"Glass and mosaics are my favourites," she says. "I've learnt so many different things being here. I love this place. It's a beautiful space filled with beautiful people."
As much as the word itself has become ubiquitous, it's stories like Irene Prusko's and places like Art Mania that imbue the term "diversity" with its true meaning. It's one thing to label yourself as inclusive, it's quite another to sew it onto your heart and wear it proudly every day.
"Many of my staff are from creative and education backgrounds, but some of them are not," Madigan says.
"That's meant that we can be community oriented in a way that, regardless of your background or financial status, you will always be welcomed here."
Reflecting that genuine commitment to diversity is the studio's focus and passion for teaching artforms that are as varied as the students who learn about them.
"My passion is glass artistry," Madigan says. "It stemmed from there, but I soon realised that we needed variety so that we could diversify.
"We teach drawing, painting, watercolours and mosaics as well, but we also host different creative events for adults and children. There's now an amazing mix here.
"It's everybody's big happy place."
