Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Art Mania studio at Wallsend a 'big, happy place' for everyone

By Michael Byrne
December 18 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fee Madigan, left, with Irene Prusko at Art Mania Studios in Wallsend. Pictures by Lyn Singer

Occasionally you walk into a space and can immediately feel its energy and warmth. It's an atmosphere that the people inside it generate and then cultivate themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.