Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Chef reveals bold plans for historic Laguna store | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
December 14 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef and consultant Joel Humphreys. Picture by Simone De Peak

Joel Humphreys doesn't mind having a few pots on the boil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.