Did you know a Mexican Beach Bar has opened at Merewether Surfhouse? It's on the ground floor, which has been opened up to accommodate more indoor and outdoor seating, and replaces the previous pizza kitchen. There are 10 margaritas to choose from, shaken or frozen, and a daily drinks special from 3pm to 5pm which includes $5 tacos. The Beach Bar is under a restaurant license which means food is required to be consumed to order alcohol.

