Joel Humphreys doesn't mind having a few pots on the boil.
The chef is also an in-demand consultant and, for the past few months, has been busy working on a new venture based at the historic Great Northern Trading Post.
33BREAD+WINE, a cafe, bakery, wine shop, bar and general store, is now open for business at the rebranded Trading Post Laguna and Cafe Marjorie is soon to follow.
Humphreys is no longer head chef at Scotties in Newcastle East but is staying on as a "creative consultant, tweaking and adjusting the menus as they change seasonally".
"John and Rosa have owned the Trading Post for close to eight years and have been gradually building it up. They reached out to our consultant company to help reshape the business," he said.
"I saw the scope and possibilities and have come onboard as a partner with three other people. I'm looking after the culinary side of things."
Trading Post Laguna is, he says, "the banner that encompasses all the other businesses". His friend Tai Tate, of Built To Spill Wines, has curated the wine list at 33BREAD+WINE. The bakery is still being built but "should be at its full capacity by March".
"We've spent the past six months renovating - we pulled out all of the floors and re-laid the original bricks that were in the courtyard. We've repurposed a lot of our old timber and stonework back into the building which has been challenging but fun. It's looking fantastic."
His vision for Cafe Marjorie sounds exciting. The focus will be on lunch, with only a Friday night dinner offered.
"It will have a very simple European-inspired menu focusing on Hunter Valley produce.
"The kitchen is completely open and the whole courtyard is open as well. It's hard to explain. The main dining room doesn't really have any walls - it's pretty cool and unique.
"I really wanted to open an eatery that was focused around lunch. Laguna is only two hours from Sydney, and it's a pretty cool drive, so it will be a destination for day trippers.
"The wine list at Cafe Marjorie will be huge. Hunter Valley wines only, and all will be available by the glass and bottle, catering again for day trippers."
And then there's the accommodation, which is expected to be ready mid-way through 2023. Humphreys says there will be "35 boutique cabin-style villas scattered through the bush".
On December 23, 6pm to 9pm, Humphreys will be cooking whole lambs over charcoal at the Cafe Marjorie Christmas Dinner, with live Peruvian music from Wayruro. Tickets are $65 per person and can be booked by phoning 4998 8244.
Crystalbrook Kingsley's Roundhouse restaurant has a new menu just in time for summer. Designed by executive chef Matthew Smith, it focuses on native ingredients as well as local suppliers and produce.
"Our latest menu highlights my love of classical cooking techniques served in a modern way and utilises all the amazing produce that we have right here on our doorstep," he said.
"Diners can expect beautiful produce that is cooked well to create an interesting and tasty dining experience. It's not fiddly, stuffy, or pretentious, just delicious food intended to be enjoyed with loved ones."
Menu highlights include: the lightly cured line-caught kingfish with green apple, celery and lemon balm; White Pyrenees lamb backstrap with braised shoulder, broad beans, pea, lemon and mint; and the coconut crème diplomat with Kensington Pride mango, caramelised coconut and passionfruit.
The new menu continues Crystalbrook Collection's Climate Calories initiative to help guests make informed decisions when dining. Icons are used to show guests whether ingredients are locally sourced, sustainably grown or caught, or have an Indigenous connection. Other icons show that the chef has used ingredients to reduce waste, or that the ingredients have been delivered to the restaurant in eco-friendly packaging.
Not sure what to do on Christmas Day? Roundhouse is offering a premium buffet lunch with champagne on arrival and a two-hour beverage package. Tickets are $249 per person at crystalbrookcollection.com/kingsley.
Did you know a Mexican Beach Bar has opened at Merewether Surfhouse? It's on the ground floor, which has been opened up to accommodate more indoor and outdoor seating, and replaces the previous pizza kitchen. There are 10 margaritas to choose from, shaken or frozen, and a daily drinks special from 3pm to 5pm which includes $5 tacos. The Beach Bar is under a restaurant license which means food is required to be consumed to order alcohol.
"We wanted to create an atmosphere that was open to everyone, whether you are coming straight off the beach, having a business meeting or dining in. The menu we have designed reflects this and draws on a Southern Californian lifestyle," a spokesperson said.
Hatted Wickham restaurant Flotilla closes on December 19 for the Christmas break and will re-open on January 5 with a new summer menu and a new head chef: Jake Deluca. He has taken over the role following the departure of Shayne Mansfield.
