Why I stopped drinking

It may sound counterintuitive but this festive season, I will be celebrating my seventh sober Christmas.
I say celebrating because to me, sobriety is the gift that keeps giving. Giving me peace of mind, gifting me better physical and mental health, a greater balance and an ability to face up to life's challenges with equanimity, among many other bonuses.
I grew up in a boozy household. One of my favourite jokes, told by the acerbic US comedian Anthony Jeselnik, nails what it was like for me as a child:
"I love to drink. Love it. Do it all the time, every day, always have", he jokes during his Netflix special Thoughts and Prayers.
"I don't know where it comes from either," he continues, "even my parents tell me, when I was just a little baby, I used to climb out of my crib every morning, and then crawl over to the liquor cabinet... to try to spend time with them."
Dad was an old-style journo accustomed to the rituals around a long lunch. Mum was his willing accomplice. There was no occasion that we celebrated without alcohol - my Dad apparently popped the champagne soon after my 4am birth - and no disappointment or disaster that couldn't be eased and eventually drowned by booze.
That was us, a big drinking family in a big drinking city (London) in a big drinking western world. I remember that, even before I started drinking habitually at 15, I instinctively knew I shouldn't. Yet, in deeply unpleasant, acne-riddled adolescence I waded straight into its depths, anaesthetising myself to face the faces that I met, acquiring the false confidence to go to parties and meet girls, making me feel like I really was somebody, after all.
Throughout my drinking days I chose friends based on their predilection for alcohol. I thought there was something wrong with teetotallers (unless it was a religious thing) and that those that stopped at one or two drinks were boring. I was always looking for the next party, the next opportunity to get off my head.
For the next nearly 40 years, alcohol was my best friend and my worst enemy.
What kept me drinking for so long was that for me, the concept of living life without alcohol seemed too painful. To be fair, given some of my early life experiences - nearly dying from a mystery bug caught in India at 18, losing my beloved sister to cancer, when I was 20, and the death of my seemingly indestructible Dad in a freak car accident when I was 25 - maybe my life would have been unbearable without it.
A lifetime sufferer from depression - a common accompaniment to alcoholism - drinking was self-medication that made my condition ten times worse. Natural introversion didn't help either, meaning that I had to be loaded to front up to any social gathering, particularly those in the travel industry, in which I worked for most of my career.
I remember one night in New York the most vividly. I was on a dream assignment for a prestigious publication reviewing 36 of the world's best hotels while simultaneously testing out the first-class cabins of seven different airlines.
It all began on a hot, soupy June afternoon when I was sitting at the bar of one of the Big Apple's hippest hotels. I was surrounded by beautiful models, drinking my third Manhattan cocktail and was audaciously complaining to the bar manager, who happened to be an Aussie, that it was all a bit boring, questioning where the real action was.
There followed the most debauched night of my life, in which we flitted about Manhattan from hotel bar to underground dive to speakeasy, downing endless drinks and shovelling cocaine up our noses. In the morning, trembling and shaking, I made my first ever call to a 12-step fellowship.
"You just need to sober up, man," came a reassuring New York drawl after my drivelling monologue.
Sadly, it took me another 14 years to fully take on board that message. A month after that New York night my Mum died suddenly and, as I had done with every other painful episode in my life, I took to the bottle to drown out the grief.
By then my older brother was also in the throes of chronic alcoholism, having chosen to live in Barcelona where booze and his other addiction, cigarettes, were cheap.
I did give up from time to time, and for relatively long periods, of a year, two years and three years respectively. However, I either went back to it because I was bored, or because I didn't any longer feel I had a problem, or because life got 'too hard' without it.
My brother died an unrepentant alcoholic, in 2008, and of the four deaths in my original family, his from self-inflicted lung cancer and liver damage was the most traumatic experience.
After flying for 27 hours to Spain I arrived in Barcelona to find him naked and lying, surrounded by and covered in his own excrement, in his apartment living room. He had escaped from hospital the day before so that he could carry on drinking at home. He died a week later.
Even that wasn't the wake-up call I needed to stop, myself. I came home to my partner and our eight-month-old daughter in Australia and dealt with the PTSD by drinking myself into a stupor and taking an overdose of sleeping tablets.
Living in a small coastal community I felt like I could never and would never fit in - barbecues, dinner and local sport were occasions I needed to drink my way through. I drank to bond with my in-laws, with whom I also felt ill-at-ease, and drank to stay in a relationship with the mother of my children, that was killing me.
Was there anywhere I felt at ease? Probably not. Drinking somehow made me feel like I fitted in even if I didn't. Until it didn't any longer.
When my relationship ended, at the end of a year of sobriety, I took myself to an isolated lookout with bottles of French champagne and Tasmanian wine, and got loaded, and again contemplated ending my life.
There followed a year of unreconstructed, 24-hour drinking during which I burnt bridges with community, in-laws, work outlets and several friends. I was on a mission to self-destruct, an utterly selfish, self-indulgent road to ruin during which I risked losing everything. My two daughters were in real danger of growing up without their father.
Nearly seven years ago, following another overdose after I was denied access to my children, I finally sought help for my addiction. I found it in a 12-Step fellowship, where support and non-judgment and a clear spiritual remedy to my disease helped me to stop, one-day-at-a-time.
So, this Christmas, I will be celebrating, with water and enormous gratitude, being a recovering alcoholic, and being able to face up to life on life's terms, with no desire to drink to numb the pain or to open a can or a bottle to accentuate my mood.
If you are worried about your relationship with alcohol call 4964 1555 or visit newcastle-aa.org.au
