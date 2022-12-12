Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle leg-spinner Toby Gray named in Sydney Thunder's game-day squad for Big Bash League season opener

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle leg-spinner Toby Gray making his Sheffield Shield debut for NSW last month. Picture Getty Images

Newcastle leg-spinner Toby Gray has been named in Sydney Thunder's game-day squad for this season's Big Bash League opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.