Newcastle leg-spinner Toby Gray has been named in Sydney Thunder's game-day squad for this season's Big Bash League opener.
Gray was one of 15 players listed on Monday afternoon as the Thunder prepare to meet the Melbourne Stars at Canberra's Manuka Oval just 24 hours later.
The 21-year-old may not make the final XI, but remains in contention to take the field on Tuesday night.
He made his first-class debut last month, representing NSW in the Sheffield Shield.
A Valentine junior and Belmont senior, Gray currently plays grade with Sydney club Northern Districts.
Fellow Novocastrian Jason Sangha will captain the Thunder, which includes three internationals from the recent T20 World Cup - England's Alex Hales, Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
