COUNCIL has approved a nine-storey apartment block and commercial space in Belmont despite serious objections from local residents.
'Latitude on Walter', an apartment block with 32 units across eight levels topped with a communal rooftop, was given the tick of approval on Monday night.
Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) staff and councillors visited the site on the corner of Macquarie and Walter streets last week to hear from residents objecting to what they call a "monstrosity".
Although she understood their concerns, Cr Kate Warner said the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks.
"I have looked at all the information provided to the council in the report, and saw it myself, and I was quite satisfied with what we were able to see in relation to how this building would help activate the foreshore in Belmont," she said.
"There is a need for accommodation and more facilities in this area, it's a really uniquely placed residence and we need to consider all options when we look at approving these."
The Belmont and District Residents Action Group raised concerns at the last council meeting with the potential for the development to set a precedent, turning quiet Belmont Bay into a "high-rise jungle".
The development will have three levels of basement parking, commercial spaces on the ground floor and be 64 per cent higher than LMCC's height controls.
Cr Jason Pauling acknowledged it isn't a popular development, and had seen a lot of debate around height and overshadowing.
"As unpopular as it is, when it comes to planning merit and a valid planning ground to not support the development, I do struggle," he said.
"I acknowledge it is higher than other buildings in the area, there are overshadowing issues, it's in close proximity to the water and there will be some visual impact in some regards, however, there is some advantage in terms of increased population density, greater opportunity for people to live closer to that area than can currently.
"I speak in favour of the motion before us acknowledging the angst that will create."
The council has previously acknowledged it needs 13,500 more homes by 2036 to meet growing demand.
Mayor Kay Fraser said infill development is a necessary way forward.
"People want to downsize, they're looking for different types of housing and we know that if this is approved it will be snapped up straight away," she said.
"We can't provide enough housing in our city.
"I think when this is built the community will be happy with this, they will see the benefits it will bring and more people living in their town centre."
The location itself adjoins the foreshore reserve near Lions Park playground on the corner of Macquarie and Walter streets about 200m from the local shopping centre.
The project first went to the public in December 2021, where it was met with 14 submissions and a petition with 175 signatures against it and 21 submissions in support.
In its second public exhibition period this year it received 29 submissions, 11 of which were against the project.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
