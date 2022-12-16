4 beds | 3 cars | 2 baths
Contemporary beach house style and family functionality go together in this light and airy home that's tailor made for laidback living and alfresco entertaining in a peaceful yet incredibly convenient spot just 700m from the sand and surf at Merewether.
Cleverly conceived by local renowned architect Helen Stronach to honour the gun-barrel cottage that once sat on the block, and to harness the northern sun and cooling sea breezes, this is a wonderfully private home with a relaxed resort vibe and solar passive design principles.
European oak floorboards, a stone fireplace and eye-catching wallpaper bring warmth and character to the breezy coastal aesthetic with an island kitchen and butler's pantry as the social heart of the spacious open plan living area.
A flexible four-bedroom, three-bathroom plus study and media room layout is ideal for family life.
Seamless indoor/outdoor flow courtesy of two sets of stacking doors merges the inside with the covered Tallowood BBQ deck and the saltwater pool making entertaining and alfresco enjoyment effortless.
Bordered by low maintenance, tropical inspired gardens, and a lush lawn offering space to play, or just kick back and soak up the sunshine and salty sea air.
Step outside and immerse yourself in Merewether's surf and cafe culture with Llewellyn Street's shops just around the corner and an easy stroll down to the beach action, or to The Junction for shopping, schooling and dining.
Other features include freestanding double garage with storeroom, and separate laundry area, plus outdoor hot and cold shower.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.