Alleged murder at Beresfield train station, man charged

A man has been charged with murder after an alleged assault in the Hunter on Monday night.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were called to Beresfield Train Station just before 6pm where they found a 39-year-old man critically injured on the platform.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man but he died at the scene.
A short time later, police arrested a 27-year-old man and took him to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he has been charged with murder.
The Newcastle man has been refused bail and is due to appear at Maitland Local Court on Tuesday.
