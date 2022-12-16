5 beds | 5 cars | 4 baths
A captivating masterpiece set on a sensational 5.7 acre tree-lined landholding, this property is the definition of contemporary luxury and visionary architecture.
Designed for absolute privacy while taking in a lake view, the property welcomes you inside with a beautiful sense of tranquility and open space.
A sequence of living domains seamlessly transition to a private alfresco oasis, perfect for the household to privately relax or entertain guests.
The layout's cleverly configured footprint invites the outdoors in, with a gleaming inground pool and outdoor living zone with a custom-built brick oven providing a calming resort-style view from several perspectives.
The home cook will adore the premium appliances in the high-spec kitchen, including a Wolf dual-fuel oven and rangehood.
Accommodation comprises of up-to five hotel-worthy bedrooms and four showroom bathrooms, alongside additional highlights of spotted gum floors, plush natural wool carpet, ducted AC, double-glazed floor-to-ceiling glass, solid timber v-groove ceilings, and onsite parking for up to 10 cars.
Topped off by its exclusive Warners Bay address 1.2km from the foreshore, waterfront restaurants and boutique shopping, this incredible property delivers exceptional lifestyle convenience paired with the privacy of a country home, and with LMCC LEP, you'll never be built out or be built next to.
