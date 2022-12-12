Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Regatta cruise ship arrives in Newcastle harbour

Updated December 13 2022 - 9:15am, first published 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Regatta arrives in Newcastle on December 13, 2022. Picture by Dave Anderson

THE Regatta cruise liner arrived in the beautiful Port of Newcastle on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.