Regatta cruise ship arrives in Newcastle harbour

THE Regatta cruise liner arrived in the beautiful Port of Newcastle on Tuesday morning.
The ship, measuring 593.7 feet in length, cruised into the harbour about 8am and is due to depart again about 7pm.
The cruise ship arrived from Sydney, with passengers enjoying an around Australia itinerary run by Oceania Cruises.
CRUISE SHIP IN NUMBERS
The next cruise ship scheduled to visit the city is the Viking Mars on Boxing Day, followed by the Seven Seas Explorer on December 28.
The 2023 cruise ship schedule can be found online here.
