Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
December 14 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"We have a duty of care to our population, and if we treat our young like this, what will the next generation's normal be?" writes Lyn Rendle of Rankin Park. File picture

THE obvious need for more services than are available now makes the decision for the "back to normal" cuts to services beyond belief ('Subsidised psychology visits to be halved', Newcastle Herald, 12/12).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.