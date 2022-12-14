Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Thursday, December 15, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
December 15 2022 - 4:00am
The canoe pool in 2019. Picture by Marina Neil

IT'S not too often that I have the chance to congratulate Newcastle council and say thank you, but here it is. An officer at our council took the time to phone me to let me know what was happening at our beloved Map of the World Pool, or known to many as the Canoe Pool or simply the Children's Pool. In my heart it will always be the Map Pool. I have been an agitator for many years and possibly a pest to the council to maintain and dredge that pool and with our baths now closed for renovation it becomes even more important that it is maintained and swimmable all year.

