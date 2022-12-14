It has been estimated that human-induced CO2 emissions account for only 3 per cent of all CO2 additions to the atmosphere. Again, most of the global CO2 comes from the oceans and the natural biosphere. Please note that greenhouse gases in the atmosphere do not "create a blanket around the earth that holds in the heat from the sun". That claim shows a misunderstanding of global atmospheric dynamics. Considerable turbulent activity (weather) continually mixes the atmospheric gases, both vertically and laterally, such that no "blanket" of any gas can form. The energy balance of heat entering and leaving the planet shows that this has not changed over many decades. As far as a plan of action is concerned, perhaps we should get our facts right first otherwise it will be a plan to fail that occurs rather than anything useful.