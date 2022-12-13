FEWER have given more to the Hamilton Rugby Union Club than Richard Cusick.
A first-grade player, captain, premiership winner, club president, secretary and forever an old boy.
There isn't a role that Cusick hasn't filled in an association that extends to the club's founding days.
"Loyal, committed, determined are the best ways to sum him up," childhood friend and Hamilton stalwart Paul Tynan said.
Cucisk died last Tuesday after a long battle with illness. He was aged 68.
A student at Marist Brothers, Cusick was a member of the Hawks founding team, the under-14s, in 1966.
After attending boarding school and studying commerce at Sydney, he returned to Newcastle and his beloved Hawks.
A hooker or second rower, Cusick played 120 first-grade games, highlighted by the 1982 premiership and represented Newcastle.
"He was a great mate of fellow Hamilton great Johnny Dawson and they set the standard for training," Tynan said. "Always prepared to go the extra yard, Richard was a non-stop player who was respected by the opposition and valued by his teammates."
Cusick served as president for a number of years, was the clubman of the year from 1979-1981 and became a life member in 1985.
In 1985, Cusick's world changed forever when he suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury after a scrum collapsed playing first grade against Boolaroo (now Lake Macquarie) at Walters Park.
Left a quadriplegic, he lost the use of his legs and had very limited use of his arms, but it failed to restrict his commitment to life and Hamilton.
He returned to the Hawks as secretary, held a management position at Australian Wire Industries and joined the board of disability services provider, Life Without Barriers.
"He was just a goer," Tynan said. "He was a quadriplegic and was totally dependent. He remained active with the Hawls Old Boys and was at the 40th anniversary of the 82' premiership earlier this year."
Tributes have flowed for Cusick on the Hawks' facebook page
"From timid U/14 to the bravest and toughest of all of us. Memories of his courage and spirit will endure and inspire for all time," Peter Smith posted.
"A wonderful man whose blood ran blue and gold," Amy De Lore wrote.
"A great teammate, mate and incredible member of the blue and gold family, on and off the field," Tony Morris said.
A funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Newcastle West, on Thursday at 11am.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
