SINGLETON businesswoman Sue Gilroy says she has quit as the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Upper Hunter in the March 2023 state election, as the desertion of the party's parliamentary leader Robert Borsak continues.
Ms Gilroy's daughter Mel McLachlan, an elected Singleton councillor, confirmed that she, too, had resigned from the party, and would continue her term on the council as an Independent.
The Shooters Fishers and Farmers (SFF) is in disarray after an explosive annual general meeting in Singleton on Saturday, with the party's two lower house members, Barwon MP Roy Butler and Orange MP Phil Donato resigning from the party on Tuesday and announcing intentions to run as Independents in March.
IN THE NEWS:
A third member, Murray MP Helen Dalton, left the party in March, saying that Mr Borsak and the party's other MLC, Mark Banasiak, had not turned up in parliament for an important vote on floodplain water management.
Mr Borsak's performance had been under close scrutiny since at least September, when he was caught on microphone in the upper house saying the speaker of the house "should have got up and clocked" Ms Dalton, who was watching the proceedings as an observer.
Ms Gilroy, who resigned her presidency of the Singleton business chamber to run for the SFF, said she could not stay in the party "in good conscience" after what had happened.
Ms Gilroy was the SFF candidate in the Upper Hunter by-election in May 2021, at which the National Party's Dave Layzell was elected, replacing fellow Nat Michael Johnsen, who had resigned from state parliament in controversy.
Cr McLachlan said she endorsed her mother's comments, adding: "We are in an untenable situation and unable to remain in a part that did not support our position and values."
In other election news, university student and disability support worker Rebecca Watkins has launched her campaign as Greens candidate for Wallsend.
"I think the major parties are letting us down on so many fronts, particularly when it comes to the welfare of those on lower incomes," Ms Watkins said.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
