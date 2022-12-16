6 beds | 8 cars | 2 baths
Recently renovated integrating the allure of subtle Hamptons design with the comfort of country style warmth, this incredible property takes full advantage of a lush, green outlook across your very own bushland paradise on one fully fenced hectare (2.5 acres).
Wonderfully private in an exclusive enclave of just nine acreage properties, nature provides stunning light shows at both sunrise and sunset, accompanied by the surrounding orchestra of local birdlife.
If you're looking for the ultimate place to retreat and rest from the world yet would still like to be close to the lake, beach and city, then this is it!
Elevated and flowing over a single level design, the floorplan is hugely flexible for a growing family featuring up to three living areas, six bedrooms (or five plus study), two beautifully renovated bathrooms, and a contemporary new Caesarstone kitchen.
Parents can retreat to the sanctuary of their own zone, while kids' accommodation rests on the other side of the main living area.
Ducted air-conditioning keeps the whole house comfortable, while a wood burning fire adds a cosy snuggle factor in wintertime.
While hosting guests you chase the sun on the wrap-around verandah or relax in the cabana while the kids do a few laps in the pool.
All your parking needs are covered too with a triple bay under the home. In addition, a 12m x 12m American barn style shed with three phase power, 2 x 3.9m high doors with drive through access can house your caravan, boat or several cars, or makes the ideal storage and workshop area for tradesmen.
From green lawns to deciduous trees, and tall Eucalypts, the outlook around the home is as picturesque as you'd hope, and have as many pets as your heart desires.
The fully fenced yard is perfect for your fur babies and chicken coop is established for your feathered friends as well.
A studio retreat with its own kitchenette and bathroom offers a private multi-purpose space, or a separate area for visiting guests.
It's hard to believe you can have all this and still be able to access the Lake Macquarie foreshore, Charlestown Square, Redhead Beach, or Newcastle CBD all in under 20 minutes. This is not one to miss!
