'Mum, this is it' - victim Byron Tonk's dying words: Wyong 2020 shooting rampage

By Mark Russell
Updated December 13 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 1:35pm
Byron Tonks, 20, was shot in the chest while sheltering inside a home at Wyong in March, 2020. Bradley Jason Mark White is on trial accused of murder.

The last words a young man told his mother as he lay dying after being shot by a gunman who had sprayed more than 220 bullets in a NSW street was that he loved her.

