East coast collaboration key to Hunter's success

Importantly, and perhaps for the first time ever, we will not face these challenges on our own. We will front the globe as part of a unique city region with the backing and cooperation of the Central Coast, metropolitan Sydney, and the Illawarra-Shoalhaven. The major cities of NSW are stronger together. When we look to the mid-century, our rivals for talent and investment are far reaching. They're not up and down the M1. A clear and concise vision for the Six Cities of NSW means no community in the commission's remit will make its case alone.