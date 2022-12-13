Gas remains extremely unpopular among environmentalists, as this 2020 protest shows, but the government and the power regulators say it is still needed in the grid. Picture byOver 70 ACT students gather on the lawns of Federal Parliament in one of over 400 COVID-safe actions around Australia, demanding that the Morrison government rule out plans to give billions of dollars in public money to the gas industry. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong