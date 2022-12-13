Newcastle Herald
Australian artist Wendy Sharpe reveals her largest work ever

By Jo Cooper
December 15 2022 - 2:26pm, first published December 13 2022 - 8:00pm
Wendy Sharpe and her work at MAC yapang where she is creating a show on the gallery's walls. Pictures by Simone De Peak

How 40 metres of walls became one work of art, for an exhibition opening this week at the Museum of Art and Culture yapang gallery in Booragul, is a tale that has a beginning and an end.

