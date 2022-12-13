How 40 metres of walls became one work of art, for an exhibition opening this week at the Museum of Art and Culture yapang gallery in Booragul, is a tale that has a beginning and an end.
Most stories also have a middle - that is a choose-your-own-adventure in Wendy Sharpe's storyland.
"It's an open-ended narrative," Sharpe says. "It will look like it's a story but it's up to you to make it up, because you will. It's up to you to think of your meaning."
This is also a once-in-time story, Sharpe says. "Everybody has to come and see it, it will never happen again, anywhere ever the same," she says.
The story begins like this: Sharpe, who is one of the country's leading artists, steps into the emptied-out gallery space at MAC yapang, which has been handed over to her creative will. It is the week beginnig December 5.
Wearing a short scarf folded triangularly across her head and knotted beneath her tied-back hair, Sharpe has a large bucket filled with soupy paint at her feet from which she is painting directly onto the wall in great washes, "like a rolling cloud".
She's been doing a job usually assigned to a signwriter, painting the exhibition title and artist's name on the gallery's frontispiece wall, in an old-fashioned elegant hand. It reads: "A Dance to the Music of Time. Wendy Sharpe".
When she first arrived, Sharpe set the story in motion by painting a mythical creature above the door's portal - that all who enter must pass beneath.
As the week progresses, she installs her paintings and drawings in an unconventional manner. They are pressed tightly together, some are upside down, some are positioned abnormally high up the walls and others are hung with unusual proximity to the floor.
The walls around the paintings are washed with colour.
Sharpe is also to draw directly onto the gallery walls and create mural works in places, all of which will be returned to blank white walls at the end of the show.
This is to be a unique and unrepeatable work of art, Sharpe says. It is emerging as she works, being finished not long before the opening ceremony on December 16.
"It's absolutely site-specific," she says. "It's completely for this gallery. This is the wonderful thing about being in a museum gallery like this, you can do things, it's an exciting show."
Sharpe's point is to reference the passage of time and the transient nature of life.
In the self-portrait that - back at the beginning of last week - Sharpe has propped up ready to be hung at the exhibition's entrance, there is a "painting within a painting".
It is a reference to the Nicolas Poussin painting from which the exhibition title is derived. Poussin depicted four human figures acting as the four seasons, holding hands and dancing in a circle. To the side, a lyre is being played by an old man in a traditional representation of time.
There are also references to the symbolism used in 17th Century "vanitas" still life works, and to memento mori, in which motifs such as bubbles and burnt-down or just-extinguished candles, conjured the notion of life's path toward death.
In another of the works being installed, a young-looking woman wears a T-shirt with a picture of an hourglass on it. Also depicted are money (a few gold coins) and jewels (perhaps just costume), "because you can't take them with you", she says in reference to death and materiality.
Sharpe stood within the exhibition space early this week and spoke of how by the week's end it would be transformed into an immersive experience, an artwork that is entered.
All of the individual pieces on the surrounding walls are to "become components of one work", she says. Like a continuous, long painting wrapped right around the space.
"What I would call it is 'a work'," Sharpe says. "I want it to feel like there are layers of time, simultaneous time.
"We're in many places at once, thinking about what happened previously, thinking about the past."
