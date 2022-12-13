Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Harness Racing Club back on track after COVID-hit year

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
December 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Newcastle Harness Racing Club secretary-manager Wayne Smith.

Newcastle Harness Racing Club have posted a net profit of about $114,000 for the 2021-22 financial year to bounce back from a COVID-driven loss.

