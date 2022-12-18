Cath Chegwidden's new history book traces the always intriguing story of 'Mighty Mayfield'

Chegwidden said vigneron Crebert was among the "forty-niners of Germantown" - some 165 German immigrants who arrived in Australia on the ship "Parland" in 1849. And by looking at a photo of Peter Crebert's birthplace in Kiedrich, in Germany, she speculates there's a comparison between the sloping lands from Crebert Street down to the Hunter River. She wonders if this land sparked memories of vineyards in his homeland. But you won't find Crebert's grave at Mayfield these days as that church cemetery is long gone. Mysteriously, his missing Mayfield tombstone came to light in Blackalls Park, Lake Macquarie, in 2014.