Whale Chorus theatre to launch A Midsummer Night's Dream in January

December 18 2022 - 4:30pm
Whale Chorus theatre company is launching its inaugural season of Shakespeare Under the Stars with its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream in Pacific Park.

