Whale Chorus theatre company is launching its inaugural season of Shakespeare Under the Stars with its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream in Pacific Park.
Performed by 10 local actors, and one dog, the play is a celebration of the magic and madness of love and how the natural world can transform us and alter our ways of seeing.
Performed with live music, and pre-show face painting by the fairy queen, the all-ages event is one for the summer calendar and not to be missed.
A Midsummer Night's Dream is one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, following the story of four young lovers, and a group of amateur actors, as they journey into the forest only to have Puck the fairy turn their realities into chaos and strange dreams.
It will be performed by the Shakespeare Ensemble - 10 actors - who have all been training for 14 weeks in a rigorous rehearsal process.
Director Janie Gibson has returned to her hometown of Newcastle to start her theatre company and give back to the community.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream is such a fun play," Gibson says. "It brings out a spirit of joy and silliness in the rehearsal room. But, in this work, Shakespeare is also asking some very deep questions about love."
The play runs January 28 and 29, 4pm and 7pm, at Pacific Park.
Tickets: $35. civictheatrenewcastle.com.au/what-s-on/all-shows or call (02) 4929 1977
