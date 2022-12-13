Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Veteran Jason Hoffman set to break Newcastle Jets' all-time games record

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated December 13 2022 - 7:07pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran defender Jason Hoffman is poised to become the Newcastle Jets' most capped player with 211 games. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

JASON Hoffman didn't say boo when he first entered the Newcastle Jets dressing room as an 18-year-old striker in 2007.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.