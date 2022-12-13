ENVIRONMENTAL group Lock The Gate Alliance says three coal expansion projects being considered by the NSW government for approval would create twice the annual greenhouse emissions of the entire New Zealand nation.
The group points out that two of the projects - life extension or expansion projects at the Ulan and Moolarben mines - are located within the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone being considered by the NSW Government.
It has been noted, however, that the three mine extensions are over multiple years, and that the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the burning of the coal is accounted for by the customer nations, meaning that any comparisons between mine output and national outputs are arbitrary.
The Chain Valley colliery supplies coal to Vales Point power station.
But in a statement today, Lock The Gate NSW co-ordinator Nic Clyde said the Perrottet Government had "no real intention of limiting substantial GHG emissions from coal mining".
"With Moolarben, Ulan and Chain Valley, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment is assessing projects that, when combined, would be responsible for the equivalent of 177 Million tonnes CO2," Mr Clyde said.
The display periods for the three projects end this week, with the planning department expected to make recommendations in the new year.
"The Perrottet government's strategic statement on coal exploration and mining says the state will 'recognise existing industry investment by continuing to consider responsible applications to extend the life of current coal mine'," Mr Clyde said.
"Sadly, that means we expect these projects to be approved, either by the IPC or the department, because it is government policy they be approved.
"These expansions expose the hypocrisy of the Perrottet Government, and its disdain for the communities who bear the brunt of the climate crisis.
"Rather than sending three new coal expansion projects through a broken planning assessment process, the Perrottet Government should be doubling down on its emission reduction commitments and encouraging more investment in renewable energy."
Mr Clyde said lifetime greenhouse gases for the three expansion projects were: Moolarben, 86.59 million tonnes; Ulan, 64.97 million tonnes; and Chain Valley, 25.35 million tonnes, for a total of 176.91 million tonnes.
The Chain Valley colliery supplies coal to the adjoining Vales Point power station.
In a scoping study for the Moolarben project, mine owner Yancoal said: "Mining would extend south within a valley containing land previously cleared for low-intensity agricultural purposes.
Mining would move further away from private landholders in Cooks Gap and closer to Cooyal.
The Project mining areas are unlikely to be visible from private land due to intervening topography."
Land owner and regular coal critic Bev Smiles said: "It may come as a shock to the fossil fuel dinosaurs in the Perrottet Government, but there is nothing renewable about new coal projects.
"These coal expansions will not only drive dangerous climate change, but will also deplete the groundwater in our area, destroy Koala habitat, and reduce future opportunities.
"The world is grappling with ever more severe weather events such as fires, droughts, and floods due to climate change."
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
