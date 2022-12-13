Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lock The Gate calls 'hypocrisy' on Perrottet government and approvals process for three mine projects - Chain Valley, Moolarben and Ulan

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
December 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coal opponent Bev Smiles makes a point to Planning Minister Anthony Roberts and then upper house member Scot MacDonald during a protest at Singleton in 2017. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

ENVIRONMENTAL group Lock The Gate Alliance says three coal expansion projects being considered by the NSW government for approval would create twice the annual greenhouse emissions of the entire New Zealand nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.