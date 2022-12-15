Arno Deli ham orders have already closed, but there are still lots of other delicious imported goodies to choose from to bring a little something extra to the table at Christmas. The deli, located on King Street in Newcastle, has Italian-made Flamigni Panettone filled with cream in a selection of flavours such as limoncello and mandarin. Also for the Christmas table, try Lulu's Italian Mostarda which is a Northern Italy-style spiced fruit chutney made from apples and spicy mustard. It's ideal for roasts and perfect on a grazing board with cheese and charcuterie, both of which can be purchased from Arno. The shop will be closed from 3pm on Christmas Eve.