It's customary to leave a cookie out for Santa on Christmas Eve and Marshall & Daughters has the goods.
The Mayfield-based loaded New York-style cookie makers have launched four special edition flavours for the festive season: coconut ice, gingerbread Biscoff, sticky date pudding and Caramilk rocky rock.
They're big, chunky and each cookie weighs in at 200 grams.
Nathan Marshall, his wife Mel and their team of bakers have also created a 1kg cookie Christmas wreath which is available to pre-order until the shop's final day of trading for the year on December 23.
"The cookie itself is 1 kg and with the decorations on top, it's just over a kilo," Marshall tells Weekender.
"We have been playing around with the 1kg cookie for a while and we thought Christmas was a good time to start with the cookie wreath."
Cookie wreaths are available in flavours such as Nutella bomb, New York choc chip and S'mores, and topped with festive-coloured decorations.
Still after more? Check out these local businesses serving up delicious festive food:
QT Newcastle is offering a limited run of at-home Christmas lunch packs for pre-order. Christmas by QT at Home is a gourmet feast that feeds four to six, with dishes including tiger prawns in cognac horseradish, slow-roasted suckling berkshire porchetta, and pavlova. The menu requires a small amount of preparation followed by reheating and plating up. The boxes are priced at $649 and available via pick-up only from QT Newcastle. Wine packs can be added on or ordered separately. Visit qtathome.com.
Uprising Bakery Orders are now open for the Maryville bakery's Christmas range. The 1kg boozy Christmas cake is back alongside stollen and seasonal favourites including cherry biscuits and pavlova shells as well as stuffing made of lemon, barberry and macadamia. Uprising's range of sourdough bread, tarts, pastries (including bake-at-home croissants) and cakes are also available to pre-order online for collection from the Maryville store until Christmas Eve. The shop will also be open on Christmas Eve until sold out, as well as at their Harris Farm Markets location at Cooks Hill.
Arno Deli ham orders have already closed, but there are still lots of other delicious imported goodies to choose from to bring a little something extra to the table at Christmas. The deli, located on King Street in Newcastle, has Italian-made Flamigni Panettone filled with cream in a selection of flavours such as limoncello and mandarin. Also for the Christmas table, try Lulu's Italian Mostarda which is a Northern Italy-style spiced fruit chutney made from apples and spicy mustard. It's ideal for roasts and perfect on a grazing board with cheese and charcuterie, both of which can be purchased from Arno. The shop will be closed from 3pm on Christmas Eve.
Smokin Hot 'N Saucy brings American BBQ to the Christmas table, including a flavour-filled honey bourbon ham. Each ham is approximately 4.5kg and priced at $33 per kilogram. Pair the ham with one of their other smoked meat specialties, including a whole brisket or pulled pork, or choose from sides such as family-sized potato bake, corn casserole or apple slaw. Orders can be collected from their Islington lot in the lead up to Christmas. Order online at smokinhotnsaucy.com.au
CakeBoi is the creation of two-time MasterChef contestant Reece Hignell and this Christmas he has created a new menu of festive delights, including vegan options. Choose from lemon, rosemary and almond cake with mascarpone icing and fresh figs; gingerbread cake with caramelised condensed milk icing; chocolate and cherry yuletide roll with chocolate ganache; traditional Christmas pudding; passionfruit, pineapple and meringue cheesecakes; lemon meringue quarters; fruit mince pies; or vegan snow white cake with frosty shaggy coconut icing. Final orders can be collected from the Hamilton bakery on Christmas Eve. Order online at cakeboi.com.au
Gigi & Chix Bonbon at Pokolbin has pastries ready for pre-order as well as packs of petit fours, family-sized tarts and cookie packs. For a festive flavour, the patisserie's Christmas logs are available with a choice of coffee, mixed berry, chocolate or coconut, with serving sizes ranging from two to four all the way to 10 to 12. For gingerbread fans, don't go past the oversized gingerbread man cookie. Pick up is available until Christmas Eve. Order online at gigichix.com.au
Choux Pâtisserie's panettone makes its annual return at Christmas. There are two choices this year: toffee, chocolate and peanut; or white chocolate and dried fruits (available in small or large). Eclair and macaron packs are also available, along with house-made ham-glazing jam and pavlova topping sauce (strawberry or passionfruit). Order at chouxpatisseries.com.au for pick up at their Charlestown store or the Broadmeadow kitchen.
Doughheads newly renovated store at The Junction has Christmas mini doughnut packs available for preorder, as well as three new festive regular-sized doughnuts in-store each day. Try Santa's Pudding, which combines Biscoff custard with white chocolate ganache and gingerbread; Candy Cane which is topped with peppermint icing, vanilla buttercream and sprinkles; or the Mini Pavlova filled with passionfruit curd and topped with freeze-dried raspberries and fresh blueberries. Mini packs are available to pre-order online until Christmas Eve.
Mayfield West Kebabs Charcoal Chicken is taking care of Christmas with orders for their Newy-famous charcoal chicken and salads available to pre-order for collection until 3pm on Christmas Eve. The menu includes whole chickens using their own family recipe and large salad platters. Order online at mwkcc.com.au
