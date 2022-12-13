Newcastle Herald
RESCUE: Teen fell 3 metres, had to be winched out of Salamander Bay quarry

Updated December 14 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
Teen winched to safety after quarry fall.

A TEENAGER had to be winched out of a quarry at Salamander Bay on Tuesday, after he fell three metres onto rocks.

