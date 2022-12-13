A TEENAGER had to be winched out of a quarry at Salamander Bay on Tuesday, after he fell three metres onto rocks.
Emergency services were called to the quarry off Diemars Road just before 5pm.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care medical team were winch inserted into the quarry to assist NSW Ambulance Paramedics.
They stabilised the teenager, who suffered pelvic and ankle fractures in the fall.
He was winch extracted from the scene and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
IN THE NEWS:
The incident occurred at the same quarry a 17-year-old girl was rescued from in 2018 when she fell an estimated 10 metres and suffered back injuries.
The girl fell four to six metres onto rocks and then a further two metres into the water. She was pulled out of the water by friends before emergency services were called.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.