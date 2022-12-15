IN last week's column we touched on applying antifouling in the centuries-old battle against marine growth.
The new-generation paints work reasonably well, most of the time, on different hull types. But . . . there's a problem.
While antifoulings are far less toxic than in the tributyltin (TBT) days - and, beyond that, arsenic, lead and mercury - they're still a pesticide. By dictionary definition, the term biocide means "destruction of life" and lots of this compound leaches out in marinas and high-density mooring areas.
Rub a soft, ablative antifouling, even by hand, and you'll create a milky cloud that's rich in cuprous oxide and other biocides. It's certainly not a good look for the marine environment when you think of the campaigns waged against mining and other water-polluting industries.
If you're concerned, there are some options to painting that potentially provide longer-term protection against shell and weed growth.
One is Mactac's MacGlide, a biocide-free, self-adhesive film that attaches below the waterline, similar to a vinyl wrap. Being hydrophobic (water repellent) and non-stick, it discourages organisms from attaching in the first place and also claims to be self-cleaning when sailing or motoring above seven knots (13kmh). You can also sponge it. You don't have to continually recoat the MacGlide and apparently it doesn't lose potency when dry stored. They say it suits all types of boats up to 40 metres, with a maximum speed of 30 knots. See macglide.com.au
Another slippery alternative comes from Seacoat Australasia, a non-toxic 'nano' foul-release product containing silicon derivatives (silane/siloxane). Sea-Speed V10x Ultra Clear is its foul-release coating and a product called Armor-Sil R/G is for props and shafts. (seacoat.com.au)
Finsulate, developed in Europe, is film system like MacGlide but it employs a counter-intuitive fibrous finish with tiny spikes to deter algae and other organisms from attaching. Think sea urchin, only smaller. It has a five-year warranty and an expected 10-year lifespan, with a claimed break-even cost factor at around three years. As we speak, there's a Catalina yacht moored on Lake Macquarie testing the longevity. (finsulateaustralia.com)
Coppercoat is an award-winning protection system invented in 1991 that continues to be used in Australia. It comprises a durable, copper-dense, two-pack resin that's applied by roller or spray on fibreglass, steel, wood and aluminium. Each litre of resin is impregnated with two kilograms of copper powder, the maximum amount allowed under current pesticide regulations. An independent lab study showed erosion of just 4 per cent over a five-year test period, which is obviously a good thing for the marine ecosystem. (coppercoat.com.au/p3)
There are ultrasonic systems that emit a high-frequency sound via hull-mounted transducers to create acoustic vibration. The sound is inaudible to humans but micro-organisms are apparently deterred by the tiny cavitation bubbles. The system is not suitable for ferro cement and wooden craft, which simply absorb the vibration. There are mixed views and reports on effectiveness in Australian waters, and a further drawback is the need for constant power usage. Potentially the technology can extend the maintenance life of your existing antifouling.
For smaller craft, there are various docking systems that lift the hull clear of the water then sink down for launching. Others provide netting as a physical barrier. They're a very good, if quite expensive, option for boats kept in marinas or on pontoons.
Again, the choice comes down to aforementioned factors such as boat type, usage and convenience. Like them or not, antifouling paints continue to offer more options and therefore are arguably the most effective and user-friendly across the spectrum of performance parameters.
But no matter which underwater system you choose, all work best when the hull has a strong waterflow over it. You'll be doing your boat a huge favour simply by getting out more.
Combine the luxury of Sea Ray's SLX 260 with advanced wake-surfing technology and you have the brand-new SLX 260 Surf ... a powerful bowrider that provides an unparalleled on-water experience for cruising enthusiasts and watersports lovers alike.
To create the ideal wake and provide easy handling for wake surfing and other tow sports, the SLX 260 Surf runs a MerCruiser 6.2L MPI ECT engine with a forward-facing Bravo Four S drive. These integrate with Mercury's SmartCraft technology and Digital Throttle and Shift (DTS) controls.
Electric surf tabs and ballast tanks work in tandem to control wave height and produce a long or short pocket. Settings can be adjusted with a touch of a button to accommodate specific watersports and riders' preferences.
The electrically actuated watersports tower allows you to pull wake surfers with ease. The tower also offers shade from an integrated bimini and can be upgraded with Fusion Signature Series speakers as part of the Premier Audio package.
In addition to the intuitive surf system, the SLX 260 Surf includes a host of intelligent technologies. The helm, for example, is equipped with the trademarked Dual Digital Dash featuring 9in Simrad touchscreen displays, Mercury VesselView Mobile and CZone digital switching.
The Surf's seats are nice and deep to provide comfort during long days afloat. Formation-wise, there's an L-shaped bench in the rear cockpit while the bow offers U-shaped lounge-style seating with foldable armrests.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.