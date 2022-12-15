One is Mactac's MacGlide, a biocide-free, self-adhesive film that attaches below the waterline, similar to a vinyl wrap. Being hydrophobic (water repellent) and non-stick, it discourages organisms from attaching in the first place and also claims to be self-cleaning when sailing or motoring above seven knots (13kmh). You can also sponge it. You don't have to continually recoat the MacGlide and apparently it doesn't lose potency when dry stored. They say it suits all types of boats up to 40 metres, with a maximum speed of 30 knots. See macglide.com.au