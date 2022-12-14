Kevin George Smith, the man accused of killing Daniel Pettersson during a confrontation inside a house at Jesmond in January, has pleaded not guilty to murder and will face a trial in NSW Supreme Court.
Mr Smith, 38, was represented by solicitor Mark Ramsland when he appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre.
He pleaded not guilty to murder over the death of Mr Pettersson, 34, who was stabbed to death at a house in Michael Street, Jesmond about 3.45pm on January 6.
Mr Smith will next appear in Sydney Supreme Court in February to get a trial date.
Mr Pettersson had gone to the house at Jesmond anticipating a fight with Mr Smith, his former partner's ex, after simmering tensions between the pair. But when Mr Pettersson walked into the house he was allegedly confronted by a knife-wielding Mr Smith, who allegedly lunged at him with the blade.
"He's got a knife," Mr Pettersson told a friend who was waiting outside.
Witnesses were able to convince Mr Smith to put the knife away and he was walking back into the house when Mr Pettersson ran after him and the pair allegedly began a fight that ended with Mr Pettersson suffering a single stab wound to his right shoulder. He collapsed outside and died at the scene.
After a six-day manhunt during which Mr Smith's distinctly tattooed face was splashed online and in print, the 37-year-old turned himself in at Newcastle police station and was charged with murder.
As well as the murder charge, Mr Smith was committed for trial for assault and intimidation relating to his ex-partner, who was also later in a relationship with Mr Pettersson.
As part of that alleged attack, also at the house in Michael Street, Mr Smith is accused of saying to his ex-partner:
"I heard you were with Pettersson this morning" before allegedly striking the woman and standing over her. He then allegedly said: "I'm not going to do anything to ya but f---ing you and that f---ing Pettersson I swear to god I am going to come and shoot the f---ing lot of youse".
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
