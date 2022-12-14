Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Where does a record four straight NSW Country Championships rank this Newcastle team overall?

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 15 2022 - 1:54pm, first published December 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COACH Shane Burley knows the discussion around Newcastle's best-ever representative team will "always be up for debate", but a "refuse-to-be-beaten" attitude has ensured this current crop of cricketers stay in the conversation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.