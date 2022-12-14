JASON Sangha has started his tenure as Sydney Thunder captain on a winning note, scoring 24 in a final-ball thriller to open this season's Big Bash League.
Sitting tensely in the dugout during the closing stages, the Novocastrian rose from the bench and pumped his fists when Thunder broke a deadlock with the Melbourne Stars and secured victory via byes.
The Thunder finished 9-123 in reply to the Stars' 8-122 at Manuka Oval on Tuesday night.
A late cameo from Gurinder Sandhu (20 not out) saw totals tied. He missed Beau Webster's last delivery and Stars wicketkeeper Joe Clarke was unable to stop it.
Earlier, Sangha hit two fours in his 25-ball innings before being bowled by Adam Zampa at 4-47.
In a low-scoring affair, Alex Ross (28) was the best of the Thunder batsmen.
Nick Larkin reached 25 for the Stars while Joe Burns (18), who along with Marcus Stoinis (0) tested COVID positive on Tuesday, retired hurt due to a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, Sangha welcomed this week's official elevation of Newcastle leg-spinner Toby Gray to the Thunder squad as a local replacement player.
"He is a talented leg-spin bowler, an exceptional fielder and a more than handy batter," Sangha told Thunder media.
"Something I like about Toby is nothing ever fazes him. He goes about his business in a terrific manner and has lots of fun doing it."
Thunder hosts Adelaide in Sydney on Friday night.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
