Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Squads starting to take shape for Newcastle's T20 Summer Bash in 2022-23

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wests bowler Jeremy Nunan. Picture by Marina Neil

T20 Summer Bash squads are starting to take shape with a stack of returnees from Sydney expected in the New Year as well as one English county player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.