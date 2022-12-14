T20 Summer Bash squads are starting to take shape with a stack of returnees from Sydney expected in the New Year as well as one English county player.
Newcastle clubs are hopeful Jeremy Nunan (Wests), Ryan Brooks (Wallsend), Bailey Creer, Jayden Park (Cardiff-Boolaroo) and Mitch Lole (University) all come back from the state capital at some stage during the 2022-23 competition.
Gordon's Matt Wright (Charlestown) has been locked in again for the defending champions.
Waratah-Mayfield remain connected to Sydney side Western Suburbs.
Central Coast's Chris Archer, who featured in Sunday's NSW Country Championships final, is potentially linked to Merewether.
Kent all-rounder and Italian representative Grant Stewart will likely line-up for former club University later next month in between professional commitments.
Play begins with double headers on January 22.
* NEWCASTLE Blasters won't get the chance to play T20 Regional Bash finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground this season.
Venues and dates for NSW Country's top-four series have now been allocated, taking place at North Sydney Oval on March 6 (women) and 7 (men) respectively.
The change in location essentially comes down to SCG availability, involving both cricket itself and AFL handover.
Also adding to the equation, men's round games for ACT Aces, Border Bullets, South West Steamers and Wagga Wagga Sloggers were delayed because of rainfall.
Newcastle, Coffs Coast Chargers and Central West Wranglers have already qualified.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.