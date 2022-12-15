Newcastle Herald
Have a good run at it

December 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FISH OF THE WEEK: Shannon Rose wins the prize this week for a 1.03m jew caught on six-pound line near Pulbar Island.

WITH strong swells, high winds and a good chance of rain across the weekend, it might be best to cost your losses and focus on net gains as the prawn run gets into full swing in Lake Macquarie.

