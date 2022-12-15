Have a good run at it

WITH strong swells, high winds and a good chance of rain across the weekend, it might be best to cost your losses and focus on net gains as the prawn run gets into full swing in Lake Macquarie.
Swell off Newcastle is tipped to stay around the two-and-a-half metre mark, while south-westerly winds should push past 30kmph, making offshore fishing an unlikely proposition.
Still, the prawn run and warming waters should provide an attractive alternative.
Sunday will be a week after the full moon, making this weekend an optimum time to scoop up a feed of prawns in Swansea Channel or chase the species hunting the same target.
"There's supposed to be a bit of sea on, so I don't believe people will get offshore this weekend," Jason Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, said.
"With that in mind, the highlight this weekend has got to be the December prawn run. That's going to be a key factor because we're all going to be fishing in the estuary and it gives us an opportunity to prawn in the channel. And it's going to keep the fishing really good between now and Christmas.
"The added advantage is all of next week the prawns are going to be running out of the channel, an hour later each night. For mine, the pick of the nights this weekend will be Saturday night to Sunday night. Then you will get an hour later, probably all the way through to nearly Boxing Day.
"It's generally not a bad run of prawns. The previous one we had some adverse weather, much like this weekend, windy, and it got the prawns going. The guys that did go, and there weren't many of them, they did very handsomely.
"That type of movement in and out of the estuary, the fish are just going to support that. You are going to see a big increase with bream, whiting, flathead and probably an enhancement with squid as well.
"A lot of guys have come in this week saying they can't get any squid, but predominantly squid are prolific through February and March. But you do see them build up on prawn runs, especially if you go up on the Marks Point dropover and the like to catch them, and I think that will fall into place."
Clint Dimmock, from Hot Tackle at Toronto, agreed.
"I reckon it's going to be a really good one coming into summer," he said of the prawn run.
"So I think the school jew in the lake are going to be fishing well. Squid are a bit patchy out there still but with the prawn run, they should pick up a bit."
The water is warming up and the signs are everywhere.
Dimmock said a great indication was off Norah Head last Sunday when a whale shark was filmed trailing a boat, giving the three fisherman a magic moment.
The endangered species prefer surface water temperatures of between 21 and 25 degrees.
Nunn believed the fishing offshore should be good next week once the southerly abates.
"The water temperature is still consistent all the way through but we haven't seen any great improvement out there," he said.
"There's still trag along the inshore reefs but still no signs of bonito. There's flatties and a few reds still. The middle of next week, when it calms down, I think we'll see some good coastal fishing.
"The sou-sou-westers are not going to give us cold water moving back in, and with the stir up in this swell, I think next week is looking good for the offshore guys."
in the meantime, Nunn said there's good whiting, flathead and bream in the estuaries, while protected corners like Blacksmiths breakwater should provide beach catches.
"The water temperature has just started to warm up just that little bit more on our beaches," he said.
"The channel this week looked really good. It had a real aqua type look to it and the water temperature on the beaches is up as high as 20. That's a huge improvement and you can see that in the colourisation.
"There's still a few kings in the lake, off the bridge on the downrigging, and there's still some nice mulloway around. It's a great chance to get some prawns in the lead up to Christmas, and chase bream and whiting, before the holiday-makers show up."
The delay on dredging work in Swansea Channel, which has forced boats to instead navigate the Airforce Channel, is already proving a headache.
Nunn said he witnessed a yacht on Sunday hit trouble and come to a dead stop while trying to make the tight turn in the alternate and marked channel.
"Any of these bigger yachts with the big keels are going to have big problems," Nunn said. "The inaction. It's just unacceptable. At Christmas time, boats travel, and if they can't get in here, where do they go? Port Stephens or somewhere else. We are losing tourism dollars because of mismanagement of the channel."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.