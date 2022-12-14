Shortland MP Pat Conroy has praised the work of a not-for-profit organisation established by former Newcastle Knights player Sione Finefeuiaki to improve the lives of Tongans.
Mr Conroy visited Tonga this week in his role as Minister for International Development and the Pacific.
He met with Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku, members of his cabinet, the private sector and civil society to discuss development and regional priorities.
Mr Conroy also visited the Alonga Disability Centre, which is supported by Sione's Foundation.
Mr Finefeuiaki established the foundation to provide a better future for the whole Tongan community, with a key focus on children who are disadvantaged, marginalised or isolated. Its goal is to build an excellence sporting facility to educate the children of Tonga in all areas of academics, as well as provide opportunity through a focused sports program.
"I have been impressed to learn about the great work being done by Sione and his team to support communities in Tonga," Mr Conroy said.
"I was privileged to witness Sione and his volunteers' passion and commitment here in Australia. The impact of this community work was driven home to me when I visited the Alonga Disability Centre in Tonga. This work is giving dignity and hope to so many fellow human beings and is an inspiration.
"The generosity of Sione and his team highlights the deep connections between the Hunter region and the Kingdom of Tonga and it has been a privilege to see this first-hand over the past few days."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
