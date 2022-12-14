Hunter students top the state in five Higher School Certificate subjects

HUNTER students have been hailed as some of the brightest in the state, after outperforming tens of thousands of their peers in five Higher School Certificate subjects.
St Francis Xavier's College Hamilton students Samara Payne and Jack Breasley achieved equal first place in Community and Family Studies and Maths Advanced respectively.
Newcastle High's Lara White was equal number one in the Earth and Environmental Science cohort.
Newcastle Grammar School's Lucy O'Brien has the equal top spot in Music 1.
One World School Global Maitland's Orlando Kennard led the state in the Financial Services examination.
The students were among 126 who were acknowledged in a Wednesday ceremony for finishing first in one of the 114 HSC subjects.
Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulated the students and said they should be proud of what they accomplished.
"These young people have shown what can be achieved when you combine ability and passion with commitment, qualities which will prove invaluable throughout their careers and lives," Mr Perrottet said.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said 135 certificates were presented to 126 students, with nine students topping more than one course.
"These students have triumphed in their final senior years of school and deserve to be celebrated," Ms Mitchell said.
"Today we also thank the schools, the teachers and school communities who supported these students throughout their education journey, as well as their parents and carers.
"It is also so important that we celebrate students who have achieved outstanding outcomes in the face of adversity, which is why this year, we've introduced a new award to recognise the resilience of schools impacted by flooding across the state."
This year, 14 Commendation Awards were issued in recognition of school communities who set-up learning spaces and provided the necessary resources to ensure students could continue learning despite challenges due to flooding.
All Round Achievers, Top Achievers and Distinguished Achievers will be published on the NESA website at midday tomorrow.
All 75,000 students who sat at least one HSC exam in 2022 will receive their results by SMS, email and online from 6am tomorrow.
More to come
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.