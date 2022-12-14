Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Newcastle Knights bring Christmas cheer to John Hunter Children's Hospital | PHOTOS

Updated December 14 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESHARNI Marshall from Wickham thinks the Newcastle Knights are a pretty impressive team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.