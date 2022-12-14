RESHARNI Marshall from Wickham thinks the Newcastle Knights are a pretty impressive team.
So when the players walked through the door of the John Hunter Children's Hospital on Wednesday she was all smiles.
The Knights visited the hospital for the annual Christmas party, meeting fans, giving out gifts and trying to bring some festive cheer to the families and staff who have to spend the holidays in the ward.
While Resharni's favourite parts of Christmas day are usually spending time with family and opening gifts, the visit still got the tick of approval with the young woman calling it an "awesome" experience.
And while she enjoyed shaking hands with Jackson Hastings, she did not mention to him that Mitch Barnett is actually her favourite player.
The Newcastle Knights wish all the children, their families and the wonderful staff at the John Hunter Children's Hospital a very Merry Christmas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.